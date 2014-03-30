(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
NEW YORK, March 30 Shares of DDR Corp
could rally as the real estate investment trust seeks more
potentially profitable tenants at a time when few new strip
malls are hitting the market, Barron's said in its March 30
edition published on Sunday.
The shares, which closed at $16.32 on Friday, could rally to
$20 within the next 12 months, the newspaper said, a jump of
about 22.5 percent.
The strip mall manager is improving its lineup of tenants by
focusing on growing companies such as apparel company TJX
Companies Inc, teen retailer Five Below Inc and
retailer Dick's Sporting Goods Inc and by reducing the
number of booksellers and other retailers facing pressure from
the Internet, the newspaper said.
Another potential positive for DDR: Better-than-expected
results in a roughly $3.5 billion bond sale on March 11 for
Puerto Rico, which accounted for 13 percent of the company's net
operating income, could boost the economy in the U.S. territory,
Barron's said. [USN:nL2N0M91EM]
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)