Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Nov 20 DDR Corp. on Monday added $150 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, RBS, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DDR CORP AMT $150 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 109.223 FIRST PAY 01/15/20103 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.465 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/27/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.