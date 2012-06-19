June 19 DDR Corp on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.

Deutsche Bank, RBS, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DDR CORPORATION AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.104 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.865 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/22/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 325 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by Andrew Hay)