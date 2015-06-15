* Shares indicated 3 percent lower at open

FRANKFURT, June 15 Deutsche Annington remains hungry for more acquisitions, chief executive Rolf Buch said on Monday, one day after announcing a 2.25 billion euro ($2.52 billion) capital increase to finance a 1.9 billion euro takeover.

"We don't need to acquire to grow if there's the opportunity we'll buy again," Buch told reporters in a conference call.

Annington said on Sunday it would purchase rival Suedewo with about 20,000 apartments, mainly in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg in southwest Germany, where Annington already owns some 15,000 rental properties.

The takeover marks the second, big acquisition seven months after Annington launched a 3.9 billion euro merger with peer Gagfah SA in December 2014.

The 1.9 billion euro price tag for Suedewo marks a big increase from the 1.4 billion euros that a group of institutional investors paid state bank LBBW in 2012 for the same bundle of Suedewo properties.

Shares in Deutsche Annington were expected to fall around 3 percent in opening trading, according to pre-market data.

CEO Buch said the rights issue is discounted at 20.2 percent to TERP, or the theoretical ex-rights price that accounts for the dilution effect of the capital hike.

"We regard this transaction as reasonable for (Annington) despite the fact that it implies a significantly higher price for the resale of Suedewo's portfolio compared to 2012," said analysts at Berenberg Bank, which has a "buy" rating on Deutsche Annington, in a note to clients.

Record low interest rates and the search by investors for higher yields have heated up Germany's real estate market in 2015 after more than 50 billion euros ($59 billion) of property changed hands last year.

Annington will become Europe's second-largest real estate company after France's Unibail-Rodamco SE and rename itself Vonovia as soon as it completes its 3.9 billion euro merger with peer Gagfah SA.

Buch said the group's TERP adjusted dividend per share will remain the same after the purchase. ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins, editing by Louise Heavens)