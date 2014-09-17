LONDON, Sept 17 Global demand for diamond jewellery grew to a record $79 billion in 2013, boosted by an emerging middle class in India and China and an economic recovery in top consumer the United States, De Beers said.

De Beers said sales of polished diamonds grew 7 percent in 2013 in the United States, where diamonds are a popular choice for engagement rings.

The diamond jewellery market grew by a 12 percent in India and China between 2008 and 2013 in local currency terms, said De Beers, a subsidiary of global miner Anglo American.

However, the company said more investment in marketing and extraction technology is necessary in order to match growing demand and to face stiff competition from other luxury items.

The company said diamond's share of advertising in the U.S. market has reduced and this leaves the category exposed to competition from other luxury categories.

"With demand forecast to increase further from 2013's record levels, the opportunity for growth is clear. But this must not be seen as cause for complacency," said De Beers chief executive Philippe Mellier in a report.

"The industry will continue to lose ground to other categories if it does not invest significantly in production, marketing and technology."

De Beers said global rough diamond production rose by 7 percent in carat terms in 2013 to about 145 million carats but remains well below the 2005 peak of around 175 million carats.

Diamond extraction is becoming more difficult and costly, according to the producer, which sees a supply plateau in the second half of the decade and then a decline from 2020. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Michael Urquhart)