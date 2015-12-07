JOHANNESBURG Dec 7 Diamond company De Beers said on Monday it has appointed Nimesh Patel as its chief financial officer, succeeding Gareth Mostyn who will take up the role of executive head of strategy and corporate affairs.

Patel joins from parent company Anglo American where he was group head of corporate finance, De Beers said in a statement.

De Beers, which is 85 percent owned by Anglo American and 15 percent owned by the government of Botswana, last month announced several management changes, including Mostyn's new role. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely)