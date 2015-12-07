JOHANNESBURG Dec 7 Diamond company De Beers
said on Monday it has appointed Nimesh Patel as its chief
financial officer, succeeding Gareth Mostyn who will take up the
role of executive head of strategy and corporate affairs.
Patel joins from parent company Anglo American where
he was group head of corporate finance, De Beers said in a
statement.
De Beers, which is 85 percent owned by Anglo American and 15
percent owned by the government of Botswana, last month
announced several management changes, including Mostyn's new
role.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely)