LONDON, July 21 De Beers, part of global mining
group Anglo American, is to sell more of its diamonds
mined in Namibia to local cutters and polishers rather than
abroad.
The agreement provides further evidence of how African
governments are seeking to take a bigger share of the money
earned from their natural resources.
Neighbouring Botswana, the world's largest diamond producer,
negotiated a deal with De Beers in 2011 to sort, value and sell
diamonds domestically rather than in London.
As part of a 10-year sales agreement, Namibia will have
control over 15 per cent of the gems produced each year by
Namdeb Holdings, a joint venture between the government and De
Beers, the world's largest diamond producer by value.
"De Beers will continue to support the domestic cutting and
polishing industry in Namibia, and will increase its commitment
by making more diamonds available for manufacturing businesses
operating in the country," De Beers said in a statement.
Namdeb Holdings is the parent company of Namdeb, which mines
diamonds on land in Namibia and Debmarine Namibia, which
searches for the gems off the Namibian coast.
