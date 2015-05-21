May 21 Diamond miner De Beers Group said it was
putting its Kimberley Mines in South Africa up for sale as the
operation no longer fits the company's strategic plan.
De Beers said it hoped to conclude the sale process "in a
matter of months". (bit.ly/1dmJkxU)
The company, which has been mining at Kimberley for more
than a century, said it had invested in the mine to 2018 and
that the new owners would need only stay-in-business capital,
potentially extending life of the mine to 2030.
De Beers, Anglo American Plc's second-most
profitable unit, produced 722,000 carats of diamonds at
Kimberley in 2014. (bit.ly/1HwyMJ9)
Anglo American said last month that it planned to cut
diamond production this year in response to lower prices, as
diamond demand has slowed since late 2014 due to middlemen who
buy rough stones struggling with a stronger dollar and liquidity
problems.
