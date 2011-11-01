TRIPOLI Nov 1 British banknote printer De La Rue will supply another currency shipment to Libya at the end of December, helping ease an increasing shortage of cash, a governor for the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

"We do have a shortage of banknotes and have contacted a few companies to resolve the situation," Saddek Omar Elkaber told Reuters.

"We expect the first shipment of banknotes to arrive at the end of December. We are going to be supplied by De La Rue," he said, adding that an unnamed French company would also help provide the shipment.

Elkaber did not say how much the shipment would be worth.

Queues of people desperate for cash remain outside banks in Tripoli, where workers there and across the country have been making do without their regular salaries due to cash shortages.

Queues are particularly long this week as Libyans are anxious for money to buy sheep for slaughter ahead of the Eid al-Adha religious festival.

The shipment will follow a delivery of 280 million Libyan dinars, officially worth about $234 million, made in September as part of a freed-up consignment worth about $1.5 billion ordered by Gaddafi from De La Rue but blocked by Britain in March after he cracked down on protests.

FTSE 250-listed De La Rue prints over 150 national currencies, including newly independent South Sudan, as well as security documents such as passports.

(Writing by Neil Maidment in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich)