LONDON, Sept 26 British banknote printer De La
Rue has warned on profit for both the current and next
year, blaming deteriorating trading conditions.
It said on Friday that for the current year both underlying
operating profit and underlying profit before tax will be
approximately 20 million pounds ($32.6 million) lower than that
reported for 2013-14.
In 2013-14 the firm made underlying operating profit of 89.3
million pounds and underlying profit before tax of 77.3 million
pounds.
It said that based on recent orders and current trends
within both the currency and solutions divisions it also expects
the current difficult market conditions to continue in the
2015-16 year.
Given the more difficult trading environment De La Rue said
it intends to reappraise the level of the company's dividend for
the full year.
(1 US dollar = 0.6133 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Pravin Char)