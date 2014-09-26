LONDON, Sept 26 British banknote printer De La Rue has warned on profit for both the current and next year, blaming deteriorating trading conditions.

It said on Friday that for the current year both underlying operating profit and underlying profit before tax will be approximately 20 million pounds ($32.6 million) lower than that reported for 2013-14.

In 2013-14 the firm made underlying operating profit of 89.3 million pounds and underlying profit before tax of 77.3 million pounds.

It said that based on recent orders and current trends within both the currency and solutions divisions it also expects the current difficult market conditions to continue in the 2015-16 year.

Given the more difficult trading environment De La Rue said it intends to reappraise the level of the company's dividend for the full year.

(1 US dollar = 0.6133 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Pravin Char)