April 11 (Reuters) -
* De La Rue Plc, the world's largest commercial
banknote printer, said it expected full-year profit ahead of
market estimates, citing growth in its identity systems, and
authentication and traceability product lines.
* The company said underlying operating profit would come in
above the top end of market consensus, which stood at 66.4
million pounds ($82.4 million) for the year ended March 25,
2017.
* De La Rue has been reducing its paper banknotes production
to bring it in line with falling demand; its identity systems
provides passports, while its authentication unit develops
'track and trace' software to help counteract transport of
counterfeit goods.
* The company highlighted on Tuesday the rising cost of raw
materials such as cotton, but said the increase would be more
than offset by the weakness in the sterling giving it a
competitive advantage on exports.
* Expectations for the current financial year remain
unchanged, De La Rue said.
($1 = 0.8055 pounds)
