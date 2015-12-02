LONDON Dec 2 Banknote printer De La Rue said it plans to reduce its paper production as part of cost-savings plans over the next few years to bring production into line with falling demand for paper banknotes.

The company, which prints over 150 national currencies as well as UK passports, said it would reduce its production lines to four from eight and its print capacity to 6 billion banknotes from 8 billion per year.

The measures, which includes closing banknote production in Malta, would help the group to make savings in excess of 13 million pounds ($19.6 million) per year from 2018/19, in addition to the group's existing ongoing cost-saving initiatives, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.6637 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely)