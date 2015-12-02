LONDON Dec 2 Banknote printer De La Rue
said it plans to reduce its paper production as part of
cost-savings plans over the next few years to bring production
into line with falling demand for paper banknotes.
The company, which prints over 150 national currencies as
well as UK passports, said it would reduce its production lines
to four from eight and its print capacity to 6 billion banknotes
from 8 billion per year.
The measures, which includes closing banknote
production in Malta, would help the group to make savings in
excess of 13 million pounds ($19.6 million) per year from
2018/19, in addition to the group's existing ongoing cost-saving
initiatives, it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds)
