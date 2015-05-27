LONDON May 27 British banknote printer De La
Rue reported a 22 percent fall in underlying operating
profit on Wednesday, in line with its expectations, due to
ongoing pricing pressures in the banknote printing market.
The 202 year-old firm said full year operating profit fell
to 69.5 million pounds ($107.27 million) for the year ended
March 28, down from last year's figure of 89.3 million pounds.
De La Rue, which makes over 150 national currencies and UK
passports, warned in November that it expected underlying
operating profit to be approximately 20 million pounds lower
than the previous year's figure.
($1 = 0.6479 pounds)
