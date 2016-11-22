Nov 22 De La Rue Plc, the world's largest commercial banknote printer, expressed confidence for the full year, as it posted in-line results for the first six months of its current year, indicating further progress on its turnaround plan.

* The company said underlying operating profit rose 2 percent to 24 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 24, while revenue inched up marginally to 189.5 million pounds.

* Analysts on an average had expected first-half revenue of 200 million pounds and underlying operating profit of 24 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

* As part of the cost-saving plan, De La Rue is working to reduce its paper production over the next few years to bring production in line with falling demand for paper banknotes.

* The company, which prints over 150 national currencies, intends to reduce production lines to four from eight and print capacity by 25 percent to 6 billion banknotes a year.

* De La Rue said on Tuesday its 12-month order book stood at 409 million pounds and reiterated its guidance for the full year.

* The company said it had seen an increase in volumes in its bank note printing and bank note paper businesses, while its currency business, its largest, has shown resilience despite the impact from the conclusion of a material contract last year.

* JP Morgan Cazenove analysts wrote in a client note that they expected full-year operating profit of 66.4 million pounds, towards the top end of consensus. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)