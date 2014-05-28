LONDON May 28 British banknote printer De La Rue reported a 43 percent rise in operating profit for the financial year that saw a profit warning and the departure of its chief executive Tim Cobbold.

The 201 year-old firm said operating profit rose to 90.5 million pounds ($152.06 million) for the year ended March 29, slightly ahead of its guidance, from 63.2 million a year earlier.

The company warned in October that it would miss its profit target for its financial year after increasing competition in its core banknote printing business hit the prices it could charge. ($1 = 0.5952 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Erica Billingham)