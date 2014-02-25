PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 25 The chief executive of British banknote printer De La Rue Tim Cobbold has resigned to join marketing services company UBM in the same role, the firms said on Tuesday.
De La Rue said Cobbold, CEO since 2011, will leave the firm on March 29.
It said Philip Rogerson, non-executive chairman, will be appointed to executive chairman until a new CEO joins the board.
Finance Director Colin Child will be appointed chief operating officer on a similar temporary basis.
Rogerson said Cobbold would leave De La Rue with strong forward momentum underpinned by a good R&D pipeline and order book.
Cobbold will start at UBM on May 6.
UBM said in September that David Levin intended to step down as CEO.
He will depart on March 1 and in the period before Cobbold starts Helen Alexander, the firm's chairman, will be executive chairman.
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.