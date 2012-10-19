UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Oct 19 D.E Master Blenders 1753 , the Douwe Egberts coffee business, said shareholder Joh. A. Benckiser had increased its shareholding to 15.05 percent from 12.19 percent.
JAB, the investment vehicle for the Reimann family from Germany, expressed interest in the coffee business in July when it said it might increase its minority stake.
D.E Master Blenders was spun off by U.S. group Sara Lee, now known as Hillshire Brands, in July.
The company, whose brands also include Senseo coffee pods and machines as well as Pickwick tea, is the third-largest player in the global coffee market after U.S.-based Kraft Foods and Swiss market leader Nestle. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Dan Lalor) (Roberta.Cowan@thomsonreuters.com; +3120-504-5000)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources