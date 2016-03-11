March 11 DEA General Aviation Holding Co., Ltd :

* Says unit AeroSteyr Engines GmbH signed agreement on March 9, to buy two Germany-based firms for 4.5 mln euros

* The two firms are engaged in Hirth engine business

* Says the two firms own a trademark named Hirth Motoren and two patents

