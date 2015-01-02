BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
Jan 2 DeA Capital SpA :
* Agreement was signed between Moonlight Capital SA and Anadolu Endstri Holding (AEH) for indirect acquisition of 40.25 pct stake in Migros by AEH
* Says amount to be paid by AEH will be calculated based on per share price of YTL 26.00 for Migros
* AEH and Moonlight Capital are controlled by BC Partners, in which DEA Capital indirectly owns a 17 pct stake
* Says AEH and Moonlight Capital, will hold respectively 80.5 pct and 19.5 pct of MH Perakendecilik
* Says MH Perakendecilik in turn owns 50 pct shares of Migros and remaining 30.5 pct shares of Migros will be held by Moonlight Capital
* BC Partners, DeA Capital and other shareholders will own 40.25 pct of Migros through their ownership by MoonlightCapital and MH Perakendecilik and will control Migros jointly with AEH, under certain conditions and duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.