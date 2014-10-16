* Concerns about sale of DEA to Russian investor grow
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Oct 16 Hungary's MOL Group
said it would be interested in re-entering talks to buy RWE's
oil and gas unit DEA if a 5.1 billion euro
($6.5 billion) sale to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman falls
through.
Investors and analysts have expressed concern about the
deal since it was first announced in March, pointing to growing
tensions between Europe and Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
DEA, which operates in 14 countries, owns stakes in about
190 oil and gas licences or concessions in Europe, the Middle
East and North Africa. RWE requires approval from local
governments to complete the transaction.
MOL and BASF unit Wintershall were among the
other parties that submitted binding bids for DEA in March but
lost out to Fridman-led fund LetterOne, sources said at the
time.
MOL's renewed interest comes after a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters that British Energy Secretary Ed Davey
was "not minded" to sign a letter of assurance in light of
recent sanctions against Russia, raising fears that the
transaction could hit a snag.
"We are always open and approachable if someone from the
industry wants to explore options," a spokesman for MOL Group
said on Thursday.
Britain accounts for about a fifth of DEA's gas production
and analysts have put the value of its British business at about
1 billion euros.
The lack of a comfort letter, a non-binding assurance from
the government that it will transfer oil and gas licences, would
not automatically block the deal, but it would in theory enable
Britain to withhold licenses.
Analysts did not see this potential obstacle as a deal
breaker.
"RWE could sell all DEA assets, bar UK, to LetterOne at a
reduced price and sell the marketable UK assets separately to
another investor, admittedly on an extended timetable," analysts
at RBC Capital Markets wrote.
A spokeswoman for RWE, Germany's second-biggest utility,
said it was possible "in theory" to take the UK assets out of
the transaction, but it was not what both parties wanted.
RWE said it still planned to close the sale to LetterOne by
the end of the year.
