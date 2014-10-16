FRANKFURT Oct 16 Hungarian oil and gas firm MOL Group said it would be interested in re-entering talks about RWE's oil and gas unit DEA if a planned deal to sell it to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman should fall apart.

"It is well known that we have always viewed DEA as a highly attractive asset, and that we are always open and approachable if someone from the industry wants to explore options," a spokesman for MOL told Reuters on Thursday.

RWE in March struck a deal to sell DEA for 5.1 billion euros($6.52 billion) to a Fridman-led group of investors, but the Financial Times on Thursday reported that Britain could block the transaction.

MOL Group, along with BASF's oil and gas unit Wintershall, had also submitted binding bids for DEA, sources said at the time.

RWE declined to comment.

Wintershall was not immediately available for comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7818 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)