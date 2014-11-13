Nov 13 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Says re-organizes ticket distribution

* Says DEAG will sell its stake of 10 pct in Ticketmaster Deutschland Holding GmbH to parent company Ticketmaster NVH Inc., Delaware/USA

* Says long-term distribution agreement with Ticketmaster

* Says sale of shares and new structuring of agreement safeguard earnings in a definite seven-digit range for DEAG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: