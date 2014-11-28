Nov 28 Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Says 9-month EBITDA increased by 3.5 pct to 6.8 million euros

* Sales revenues rose after nine months by 3.4 pct versus prior year to 129.5 million euros

* Says for full year 2014 and for new year 2015, DEAG anticipates a continuation of its profitable growth course

* Extended executive board contract of Christian Diekmann, CFO and COO of DEAG, prematurely by another three years until 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)