BRIEF-PGS Software FY net profit up at 16.1 million zlotys
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 76.2 million zlotys ($19.26 million) versus 57.1 million zlotys a year ago
Aug 29 Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG : * Says H1 sales revenues rose from EUR 95.6 million during prior year period to
EUR 96.7 million * Confirms FY forecast according to which sales revenues and all relevant
earnings indicators are to increase again * Says H1 EBIT of EUR 5.2 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 76.2 million zlotys ($19.26 million) versus 57.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Eckoh wins its largest ever US secure payments contract worth $3.7m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* FY pretax profit 17.9 million stg versus 13.6 million stg year ago