By Michael Smith and Denny Thomas

SYDNEY/HONG KONG, Sept 26 Despite a blip this quarter, resources sector M&A in Asia is expected to rebound and dominate activity for the remainder of the year as China and India's energy-hungry economies drive demand for commodities.

Bankers say the transaction pipeline in the natural resources sector looks strong as North American and European-listed miners compete with emerging Asian economies for control of sought-after commodities.

"With the lower activity in other sectors I expect that resources will continue to be a big driver for M&A activity in the next six months," UBS managing director Daniel Kleijn, who advises on major resources deals in Australia, said.

"Investments in mining assets are still very attractive. Commodity pricing is largely supply and demand driven and to date the balance has favoured the miners, fuelled by Asian demand."

Some $22.7 billion worth of resources deals were launched in Asia this quarter, slightly less than the $23.1 billion announced same time last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. The overall Asian M&A volume totalled $88.5 billion in the third quarter, down from $113.97 billion last year.

But the outlook for resources M&A is underpinned by strong Asia demand.

"While global capital markets remain cautious, M&A activity in natural resources continues," Roger Kennedy, J.P Morgan's Asia-Pacific head of natural resources, said. "Much of the investment continues to be driven out of Asia, as both national and private companies look to acquire long-term resources and reserves," he added.

Countries including China, India, Thailand and South Korea would continue to secure long-term supply of raw materials. "The strategies have not changed," Kennedy added.

Among prominent deals this quarter include BHP Billiton Ltd's $12.1 billion purchase of Petrohawk Energy Corp and ArcelorMittal and Peabody Energy's $5 billion deal to buy Australia's Macarthur Coal Ltd .

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 18.1 percent of all deals globally in the third quarter and the decline was in line with the rest of the world.

Goldman Sachs topped the Asia-Pacific league table so far this year, followed by Morgan Stanley , UBS AG , J.P. Morgan and Barclays Capital .

OUTBOUND M&A

Resources deals are seen outstripping the industrials sector which is feeling the pinch from economic jitters in Europe and the United States. While boards are looking at potential acquisitions, many are holding back until they have a clearer picture of the global economic outlook.

Bankers say there is little evidence so far to show that resources deals would slow, although Chinese firms are being more disciplined. China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co in May walked away after talks to buy Australia's Whitehaven collapsed.

"The outbound M&A trend is set to continue. You have a number of macro factors continuing to support this trend," J.P. Morgan's Kennedy said. "The interest and the needs are still there," he added.

India's GVK Power & Infrastructure earlier this month signed a $1.26 billion deal to buy majority stake in three Australian coal mines and a port project owned by Hancock Group.

Bankers also point to speculation state-owned China Guangdon Nuclear Power (CGNPC) may come back with a fresh bid for UK-listed Kalahari Minerals .

Some resources deals are becoming more tricky as many targets have complex shareholder structures, such as Africa-focused Riversdale Mining which Rio Tinto acquired this year despite initial obstacles from the target's large shareholders Tata Steel and Brazil's CSN .

"Deals can be done in that environment, they are just going to be more complex to execute. A lot of the companies that are now becoming interesting are the ones that have grown very fast in the last four to five years and many of those have strategic shareholders on their register," says Kleijn, who advised on Riversdale and is working with Peabody on its Macarthur bid.

China and Australia ranked third and fourth globally in the deal tables for the calendar year so far, largely due to resources deals. The United States and the United Kingdom came first and second.

In some cases falling share prices have also opened up opportunities for strategic investors to mop up stakes in companies, such as Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Corp's acquisition of a 14 percent stake in Coal & Allied they did not already own.

However, some analysts warn that targets in places like Australia are drying up, particularly mines with access to infrastructure to transport the commodity to ports for shipment. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)