* Third-quarter Asia M&A volumes drop 22.3 pct
* No evidence that resource deals are slowing
* Resource deals accounted for 26 pct of overall Asian deal
volumes
By Michael Smith and Denny Thomas
SYDNEY/HONG KONG, Sept 26 Despite a blip this
quarter, resources sector M&A in Asia is expected to rebound and
dominate activity for the remainder of the year as China and
India's energy-hungry economies drive demand for commodities.
Bankers say the transaction pipeline in the natural
resources sector looks strong as North American and
European-listed miners compete with emerging Asian economies for
control of sought-after commodities.
"With the lower activity in other sectors I expect that
resources will continue to be a big driver for M&A activity in
the next six months," UBS managing director Daniel Kleijn, who
advises on major resources deals in Australia, said.
"Investments in mining assets are still very
attractive. Commodity pricing is largely supply and demand
driven and to date the balance has favoured the miners, fuelled
by Asian demand."
Some $22.7 billion worth of resources deals were launched in
Asia this quarter, slightly less than the $23.1 billion
announced same time last year, according to Thomson Reuters
data. The overall Asian M&A volume totalled $88.5 billion in the
third quarter, down from $113.97 billion last year.
But the outlook for resources M&A is underpinned by strong
Asia demand.
"While global capital markets remain cautious, M&A activity
in natural resources continues," Roger Kennedy, J.P Morgan's
Asia-Pacific head of natural resources, said. "Much of the
investment continues to be driven out of Asia, as both national
and private companies look to acquire long-term resources and
reserves," he added.
Countries including China, India, Thailand and South Korea
would continue to secure long-term supply of raw materials. "The
strategies have not changed," Kennedy added.
Among prominent deals this quarter include BHP Billiton
Ltd's $12.1 billion purchase of Petrohawk Energy Corp
and ArcelorMittal and Peabody Energy's $5 billion
deal to buy Australia's Macarthur Coal Ltd .
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 18.1 percent of all
deals globally in the third quarter and the decline was in line
with the rest of the world.
Goldman Sachs topped the Asia-Pacific league table so
far this year, followed by Morgan Stanley , UBS AG
, J.P. Morgan and Barclays Capital .
OUTBOUND M&A
Resources deals are seen outstripping the industrials sector
which is feeling the pinch from economic jitters in Europe and
the United States. While boards are looking at potential
acquisitions, many are holding back until they have a clearer
picture of the global economic outlook.
Bankers say there is little evidence so far to show that
resources deals would slow, although Chinese firms are being
more disciplined. China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co in
May walked away after talks to buy Australia's Whitehaven
collapsed.
"The outbound M&A trend is set to continue. You have a
number of macro factors continuing to support this trend," J.P.
Morgan's Kennedy said. "The interest and the needs are still
there," he added.
India's GVK Power & Infrastructure earlier this month signed
a $1.26 billion deal to buy majority stake in three Australian
coal mines and a port project owned by Hancock Group.
Bankers also point to speculation state-owned China Guangdon
Nuclear Power (CGNPC) may come back with a fresh bid for
UK-listed Kalahari Minerals .
Some resources deals are becoming more tricky as many
targets have complex shareholder structures, such as
Africa-focused Riversdale Mining which Rio Tinto
acquired this year despite initial obstacles from the target's
large shareholders Tata Steel and Brazil's CSN
.
"Deals can be done in that environment, they are just going
to be more complex to execute. A lot of the companies that are
now becoming interesting are the ones that have grown very fast
in the last four to five years and many of those have strategic
shareholders on their register," says Kleijn, who advised on
Riversdale and is working with Peabody on its Macarthur bid.
China and Australia ranked third and fourth globally in the
deal tables for the calendar year so far, largely due to
resources deals. The United States and the United Kingdom came
first and second.
In some cases falling share prices have also opened up
opportunities for strategic investors to mop up stakes in
companies, such as Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Corp's
acquisition of a 14 percent stake in Coal & Allied they
did not already own.
However, some analysts warn that targets in places like
Australia are drying up, particularly mines with access to
infrastructure to transport the commodity to ports for shipment.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)