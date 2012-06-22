BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core Houston acquisition and a $150 million unsecured credit facility
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 February 2017
* Vale, former CSA partner, fails to receive earn-out (Adds details on Vale earn-out clause in last two paragraphs, updates share price)