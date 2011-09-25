* China, India take 39 percent market share
* India edges ahead of China on PE-backed M&A
* Buyout funds to scout more entries as capital markets exit
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Sept 26 Private equity-backed M&A in
Asia has surged 41 percent so far in 2011 to its highest level
since the buyout boom in 2007, boosted by sizeable fund exits,
as overseas buyers look for entries into the region's higher
growth markets.
Total volume of $25.4 billion is the highest for the first
nine months of the year since the $28.7 billion in PE-backed
acquisitions in 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Among deals driving that volume are Nestle's offer
to buy 60 percent of Chinese candies and pastries group Hsu Fu
Chi International , backed by Baring Private Equity
Asia, for about $1.7 billion to expand in one of the world's
biggest consumer markets.
Blackstone Group sold its 66 percent stake in India's
Intelenet Global Services, with British outsourcing group Serco
buying the firm for up to 385 million pounds ($591
million).
The investment traffic is not all one-way, and private
equity is working its way through a $70 billion pool of dry
powder, or unused capital for deals, with India and China neck
and neck on volume, and 39 percent of the overall market.
India has edged ahead, with $4.9 billion from 105 private
equity-backed M&A deals, while China has $4.8 billion from 96
deals.
And as market disruption closes capital market exit routes,
buyout funds are scouting for entry investments in the months
ahead.
"It's easier for us to talk to management about changing
their business now, than when things are really great, when they
wouldn't listen to you," said X.D. Yang, managing director and
co-head of Carlyle Asia Partners, speaking on a panel
at the SuperReturn conference in Hong Kong earlier this week.
