LONDON, June 26 L1 Retail has agreed to buy
Holland & Barrett from The Nature's Bounty Co. and The Carlyle
Group for 1.77 billion pounds ($2.26 billion), the
companies said in a statement.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's L1 Retail is expected
to close the transaction by September 2017 subject to customary
regulatory approvals.
The deal for the health and wellness chain was first
reported by the Financial Times on Sunday.
"We believe that the company is well positioned to benefit
from structural growth in the growing 10 billion pound health
and wellness market and has multiple levers for long term growth
and value creation," said L1 Retail Managing Partner Stephen
DuCharme.
Carlyle was advised by Goldman Sachs, Houlihan Lokey, UBS,
PWC, Latham Watkins and OC&C.
($1 = 0.7846 pounds)
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)