LONDON, April 19 European secondary share sales have raised $37.4 billion so far this year, up 11 percent on the same period in 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Sellers have been taking advantage of improving stock markets, with German carmarker Daimler's sale of its 2.2 billion euro ($2.9 billion) stake in France's EADS this week pushing the total volume of French offerings to $9 billion.

Goldman Sachs is top of the list of bookrunners for European secondary offerings with a 13.8 percent market share.