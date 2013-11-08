LONDON Nov 8 Twitter's $1.8 billion
share sale takes the total proceeds from new U.S. share listings
so far this year to $50.7 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed
on Friday, the strongest year since 2000.
Twitter's share price jumped 73 percent in opening market
trade on Thursday, driving the seven-year-old company's
valuation to around $25 billion.
The amount raised by U.S. stock market flotations is up 26
percent on the same period last year, according to the data,
while the number of offerings is the highest since 2004.
Of the total, $37 billion was raised on the New York Stock
Exchange, where Twitter chose to go public, while
listings on Nasdaq accounted for $13.7 billion.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the top-ranked
underwriter of U.S. initial public share offerings (IPOs) this
year with a 12.2 percent market share.