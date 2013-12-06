BRIEF-Sprague Resources LP Q4 loss per unit $0.08
* Sprague Resources LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON Dec 6 The volume of share sales by European companies so far this year is up 75 percent on the same period in 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday, the strongest year-to-date since 2009.
The total raised by European companies from equity capital markets (ECM) deals, which includes initial public offerings, new shares sold by listed companies or blocs of existing shares sold by their owners as well as bonds which are convertible into stock, was $211.9 billion as of Dec. 5.
Goldman Sachs is the top ranked bookrunner on European ECM deals, with a 10.2 percent market share.
* Sprague Resources LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; expanding into us market while maintaining firm position in Argentina
* Nickel in EV batteries to amount to less than 100,000 by 2025