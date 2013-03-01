LONDON, March 1 Global merger and acquisition (M&A) activity has totalled $352 billion so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, an 11 percent increase on the first two months of 2012 and the strongest start for global deal making in two years.

JP Morgan currently leads the year-to-date rankings for advising on M&A deals with a total value of $134 billion. Goldman Sachs is in second place with $103 billion, followed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.