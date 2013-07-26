LONDON, July 26 Mergers and acquisitions in the
financial sector are running at a more than decade low of $133
billion so far this year, a sign of the scale of continuing
nerves among banks and limits on their resources as regulators
press them to build capital.
A flurry of telecoms and other deals announced in the second
quarter results season this week have offered some relief for
mergers and acquisitions (M&A) bankers in Europe, where
takeovers across all sectors are down 41 percent this year.
But potential buyers, such as private equity funds, have
struggled to persuade European banks to shed non-strategic
assets at knockdown prices even as they strive to bulk up
capital and meet stricter international rules.
Thomson Reuters data showed overall financial sector M&A
deals, which includes those by businesses such as banks,
insurers and asset managers, this year are the slowest since
2002. Bank M&A has declined 58 percent from 2012, while
insurance M&A has inched up 4 percent.
Even with this week's $2.3 billion acquisition of commercial
bank Capitalsource Inc by banking holding company
PacWest Bancorp, the year-to-date figure for the whole
sector is 25 percent below 2012.
Morgan Stanley is top of the investment banking
league tables for advising on financial M&A this year.
Global fees for all M&A activity in the first half of the
year were $8.3 billion, down 16 percent from a year ago, Thomson
Reuters data showed earlier this week.