LONDON Aug 2 Cross-border merger and
acquisition deal volumes are down by almost a third so far this
year from 2012 levels, making this the slowest year to date for
international transactions since 2009, Thomson Reuters data
showed on Friday.
Deals like the $19.3 billion merger of publishing giants
Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group have lifted
announced cross-border volumes to $384 billion in 2013,
according to the data, but volumes are still 31 percent lower
than at the same period last year.
Wall Street investment banks Morgan Stanley and
Goldman Sachs top the advisor league table, with a little
over $103 billion of cross-border work each, while JP Morgan
lies in third with $65 billion.