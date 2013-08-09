LONDON Aug 9 The total value of private
equity-backed merger and acquisition deals globally so far this
year is $196.4 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday,
the strongest period since 2007.
This week's $4.4 billion purchase of Chicago-based insurance
brokerage Hub International by Hellman & Friedman means the
year-to-date value of announced private equity-backed M&A is now
up 23 percent on the same period in 2012.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which is advising Hub
International, tops the list of financial advisors for private
equity deals so far this year.