LONDON Aug 23 Merger and acquisition deals
where the buyer or seller is a UK company has fallen to its
lowest year-to-date level since 1996, Thomson Reuters data
showed on Friday.
The volume of deals with UK company involvement totalled
$124.1 billion so far this year including a $1.6 billion bid for
Edwards Group by Sweden's Atlas Copco.
But this was 34 percent lower than the same period last
year, the data showed.
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Morgan
Stanley rank as the top three financial advisers for
deals with UK involvement in 2013.
British bank Barclays, which was third this time
last year, currently ranks eighth.