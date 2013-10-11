LONDON Oct 11 The value of U.S. acquisitions in Europe has fallen 46 percent from a year ago, with deals of $55.3 billion so far this year in the slowest period for transatlantic dealmaking since 2010, according to new Thomson Reuters data on Friday.

Britain ranks as the top target for U.S.-based buyers this year with 19 percent of overall activity, followed by Finland and the Netherlands, accounting for 15 percent each, and Ireland with 13 percent.