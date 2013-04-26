LONDON, April 26 Global merger and acquisition
activity in the retail sector has reached $25.7 billion so far
this year, up 86 percent on the same period in 2012, Thomson
Reuters data showed on Friday.
This week's $6.6 billion offer by Thai convenience store
chain CP All for retailer Siam Makro is the largest
retail M&A transaction so far this year, helping deal-making in
the sector to its strongest to a year since 2007.
Worldwide M&A activity is flat compared with the same period
last year, as companies remain cautious in a stagnant economic
environment. Growth in retail deal-making volumes this year is
second only to the telecoms sector, up 216 percent.
Goldman Sachs is top of the financial adviser
rankings for deals in the retail sector.