(Adds Forestar Group, Axel Springer and others)
June 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** BP said on Monday it would press ahead and sell a
stake in its Russian venture, dismissing a threat by its
billionaire partners to block a deal that would enable the
Kremlin to tighten its grip on the country's vast energy
sector.
** U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has
agreed to buy a controlling stake in Indian financial services
company Future Capital Holdings for 5.5 billion rupees
($98.8 million), a source with direct knowledge said.
** Salesforce.com Inc will buy Buddy Media, which
helps big brands manage Facebook and Twitter pages, for about
$689 million, in the latest sign that the social media marketing
sector may be a new battlefield for large tech
companies.
** Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeled
vehicle manufacturer, has approved a proposal to merge the
investment arm of its parent into the automaker, the company
said, 18 months after it announced its split from Honda Motor
.
** Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher purchased a
minority ownership stake in the New York Mets Major League
Baseball team, according to media reports late on Sunday.
** Health insurer WellPoint Inc plans to buy
contact-lens and eyewear retailer 1-800 Contacts Inc for a
transaction value close to $900 million, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
** Vanguard Natural Resources LLC will spend $445
million to buy natural gas acreage in Arkansas and Oklahoma that
has become cheaper due to weak prices for the fuel.
** German publisher Axel Springer and
Switzerland's Ringier agreed on Monday to pay $267 million to
buy 75 percent of Poland's top Internet portal Onet.pl from
Polish broadcaster TVN to boost their position in
eastern Europe.
** Lab-testing company Laboratory Corp of America Holdings
will buy smaller rival Medtox Scientific Inc for
$27 a share, or about $245 million, in cash.
** Natural resources company Forestar Group Inc said
it will buy Credo Petroleum Corp for $146 million in
cash, more than doubling its proven oil and natural gas reserves
estimates.
(Compiled by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore)