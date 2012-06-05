BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Oil and Natural Gas Corp, India's biggest state-owned energy company, is considering bidding for part of ConocoPhillips Canadian oil sands holdings worth around $5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Abu Dhabi's rapidly growing Etihad Airways has bought a 4 percent stake in Virgin Australia, its fourth overseas deal since December as the airline tries to compete with Gulf rivals. Etihad said it had acquired the stake for $35.6 million via market purchases over the past few weeks.
** Hutchison Whampoa of Hong Kong agreed to acquire a 75 percent stake in Scailex, the parent of Israeli mobile phone operator Partner Communications, for $125 million in cash, Scailex said on Tuesday.
** Italian insurer Unipol has agreed to sell a stake in top investment bank Mediobanca that it will hold after its planned merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI, a document obtained by Reuters on Tuesday said.
** The world's top gas producer, Gazprom, has no plans to buy BP's stake in Anglo-Russian venture TNK-BP as of now, a company executive said. (Compiled by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.
