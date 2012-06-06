(Adds Halcon Resources, Calumet, RSA, News Corp)
June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Germany's Merck KGaA and India's Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd have struck a deal to develop cheap
versions of biotech cancer drugs, seeking to tap into a new
market as patents on biotech medicines expire.
** Italian insurer Unipol intends to press ahead
with plans to merge with Fondiaria-SAI but will not
accept certain conditions proposed by its troubled peer, as it
takes time to iron out a deal that would create Italy's No. 2
insurer.
** Calumet Specialty Products LP will buy privately
held Royal Purple Inc for about $335 million to bulk up its
lubricants offering.
** Halcon Resources Corp said it would buy an
operated interest in oil and gas leases in East Texas in a deal
valued at $377.8 million, as it looks to beef up its portfolio
of oil and gas assets.
** RSA, Britain's biggest commercial insurer, has
agreed to buy L'Union Canadienne, the No. 3 general insurance
player in the Canadian province of Quebec, for 94 million pounds
($144.48 million).
** Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has bought out Walt
Disney Co's 50 percent stake in Asian joint venture ESPN
STAR Sports (ESS) for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said
on Wednesday, ending a 16-year partnership in the region.
** British military equipment maker Chemring said it
would sell its marine interests to Drew Marine for 32 million
pounds ($49.19 million) to help it cut debt, buy back shares and
fund pension liabilities.
($1 = 0.6506 British pounds)
(Compiled by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)