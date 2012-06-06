(Adds Kenneth Cole, Unipol and others)
June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Fanatics.com has raised $150 million from venture firms
Andreessen Horowitz and Insight Venture Partners in an
investment that values the online sports retailer at $1.5
billion, a person familiar with the matter said.
** Morgan Stanley is considering selling a stake in
its vaunted commodities trading division, according to a news
report that, if true, would reflect the bank's most radical plan
yet to ease mounting regulatory and credit pressures.
** Chesapeake Energy is in late-stage talks to sell
nearly all of its pipeline assets for over $4 billion to Global
Infrastructure Partners (GIP), according to a person familiar
with the matter, as the company scrambles to close a $9 billion
to $10 billion funding shortfall.
** Germany's Merck KGaA and India's Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd have struck a deal to develop cheap
versions of biotech cancer drugs, seeking to tap into a new
market as patents on biotech medicines expire.
** Italian insurer Unipol accepted on Wednesday to
take a 61 percent in a new insurer that would be created in a
merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, moving
forward towards the creation of Italy's second-largest insurance
group.
** Calumet Specialty Products LP will buy privately
held Royal Purple Inc for about $335 million to bulk up its
lubricants offering.
** Halcon Resources Corp said it would buy an
operated interest in oil and gas leases in East Texas in a deal
valued at $377.8 million, as it looks to beef up its portfolio
of oil and gas assets.
** RSA, Britain's biggest commercial insurer, has
agreed to buy L'Union Canadienne, the No. 3 general insurance
player in the Canadian province of Quebec, for 94 million pounds
($144.48 million).
** Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has taken full
control of its Asian joint venture ESPN STAR Sports (ESS),
buying out Walt Disney Co's 50 percent share to end a
16-year partnership in the region.
** British military equipment maker Chemring said it
would sell its marine interests to Drew Marine for 32 million
pounds ($49.19 million) to help it cut debt, buy back shares and
fund pension liabilities.
** American clothing designer Kenneth Cole will take his
eponymous fashion house private for $15.25 per share, slightly
more than he had offered in February. The offer values Kenneth
Cole Productions Inc at about $280 million.
($1 = 0.6506 British pounds)
(Compiled by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore)