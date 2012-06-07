(Adds Sberbank, Barclays and others)

June 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Russia's top lender Sberbank is set to buy failed Franco-Belgian group Dexia's Turkish unit DenizBank for 6.48 billion Turkish lira ($3.5 billion), a source close to the deal said.

** Barclays Plc plans to buy a 49.9 percent stake in Namibia's second-largest lender by assets, Bank Windhoek, the country's central bank said.

** Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), Morocco's second biggest lender, will invest 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) for a 50 percent stake in Ivory Coast's Group Banque Atlantique, the two companies said.

** South Korean conglomerate SK Group said its unit has agreed to buy a 37.5 percent stake worth $310 million in an Australian gas field from ConocoPhillips and Santos Ltd to help it secure liquefied natural gas supplies.

** Synergy Health Plc said it would buy U.S. based SRI/Surgical Express Inc to increase its presence in the world's largest healthcare market and expand its reach out of the struggling UK and European economies.

** Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp has no plan to invest in Olympus Corp, President Fumio Ohtsubo told Reuters, contradicting a media report it would invest in the medical equipment maker Olympus, which is struggling to recover from an accounting scandal.

** Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Greek stock broking business, HSBC Securities S.A., to a group of investors led by the unit's current managing director Nikos Pantelakis.

** Business software maker Citrix Systems Inc said it would buy privately held Bytemobile for an undisclosed amount. ($1 = 0.7960 euros) (Compiled by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore)