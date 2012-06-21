(Adds Blackstone, Gazit-Globe, 3M)
June 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
** United Parcel Service Inc will launch its 5.2
billion euro ($6.6 billion) offer for Dutch rival TNT Express
on Friday, the two companies said in a joint
statement.
** U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co has put up for sale Bis
Industries Ltd, valued at around $1.8 billion including debt,
after talks to refinance the loans used to buy the Australian
company stalled, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Blackstone Group LP is set announce the sale of
its debt-laden German plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast
to hedge fund SVP and junior lenders, three people
familiar with the matter said.
** Chemical maker Cabot Corp will buy
Netherlands-based activated carbon manufacturer Norit NV from
its private equity owners for $1.1 billion to focus on
higher-margin specialty chemicals.
** Mikhail Fridman, the Russian billionaire, has been
meeting institutional investors in London to canvas support for
his plan to buy half of BP's stake in TNK-BP,
the Financial Times reported.
** Israel-based real estate company Gazit-Globe Ltd
said it plans to take Gazit America Inc
private for C$7.32 per share, valuing the company at about C$171
million.
** 3M Co will expand its traffic safety division by
paying $110 million for the electronic tolling business of
Federal Signal Corp, a safety and transportation systems
maker.
** Austrian energy group OMV has signed its first
upstream joint venture in Abu Dhabi, agreeing to drill up to
three appraisal wells for sour gas and condensate together with
BASF's Wintershall in the Arab Emirate.
** British private equity fund Charterhouse Capital Partners
has approached Italian biomedical group Sorin about a
possible takeover, two sources close to the situation told
Reuters.
(Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)