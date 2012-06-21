(Adds Blackstone, Gazit-Globe, 3M)

June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** United Parcel Service Inc will launch its 5.2 billion euro ($6.6 billion) offer for Dutch rival TNT Express on Friday, the two companies said in a joint statement.

** U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co has put up for sale Bis Industries Ltd, valued at around $1.8 billion including debt, after talks to refinance the loans used to buy the Australian company stalled, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Blackstone Group LP is set announce the sale of its debt-laden German plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast to hedge fund SVP and junior lenders, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Chemical maker Cabot Corp will buy Netherlands-based activated carbon manufacturer Norit NV from its private equity owners for $1.1 billion to focus on higher-margin specialty chemicals.

** Mikhail Fridman, the Russian billionaire, has been meeting institutional investors in London to canvas support for his plan to buy half of BP's stake in TNK-BP, the Financial Times reported.

** Israel-based real estate company Gazit-Globe Ltd said it plans to take Gazit America Inc private for C$7.32 per share, valuing the company at about C$171 million.

** 3M Co will expand its traffic safety division by paying $110 million for the electronic tolling business of Federal Signal Corp, a safety and transportation systems maker.

** Austrian energy group OMV has signed its first upstream joint venture in Abu Dhabi, agreeing to drill up to three appraisal wells for sour gas and condensate together with BASF's Wintershall in the Arab Emirate.

** British private equity fund Charterhouse Capital Partners has approached Italian biomedical group Sorin about a possible takeover, two sources close to the situation told Reuters.

