June 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
** Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said it has
sold an additional 7 percent stake in Paris-listed European
satellite operator Eutelsat to China Investment
Corporation (CIC) for 385 million euros ($485 million).
** Taiwanese chip designer Mediatek said it had
offered to buy rival Mstar Semiconductor, the latest
companies to join forces in the fast-growing yet
capital-intensive and competitive semiconductor industry.
MediaTek is offering 0.794 of its own shares and NT$1 in
cash for every MStar share.
** Commodities trader Louis Dreyfus is buying a
smaller-than-anticipated slice of Malaysian palm oil firm Felda
Global Ventures Holding's $3.1 billion IPO but sealed
a deal to market the company's palm oil.
** Turkish retailer Koton Magazacilik has applied to the
Competition Board to sell a stake to Dutch-based firm Nemo
Apparel, it said on its website.
(Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)