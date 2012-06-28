(Adds Nestle)
** News Corp said its board had approved a plan to
split the company into two entities, and that Rupert Murdoch
will remain chief executive of its new, separate entertainment
company.
The company will split the $60-billion media conglomerate
into publicly traded publishing and entertainment companies,
with Murdoch as chairman of both, and his family retaining
control. It didn't name an executive to lead the new publishing
business.
** Nestle, the world's biggest food group, has
been talking to banks about raising a new 7 billion euro ($8.70
billion) syndicated loan to help fund its $11.85 billion
takeover of Pfizer Nutrition, banking sources said.
** Malaysia's state oil company Petronas agreed to
buy Canada's Progress Energy Resources Corp for C$4.8
billion ($4.7 billion) to bolster its reserves of natural gas
for export to Asian markets.
** French utility Veolia Environment has sold a
majority stake in its regulated UK water business for 1.24
billion pounds ($1.92 billion) including debt, notching a
milestone in its overhaul aimed at returning to profitability
and cutting debt.
** Oil major Shell again extended a deadline for
Cove Energy shareholders to accept its $1.8 billion
takeover offer, leaving the way open to trump a higher bid from
rival Thai group PTT Exploration and Production.
** Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim notched another victory in
Europe on Wednesday as he acquired a quarter of Dutch telecom
KPN, bolstering his expanding mobile phone empire.
** Hong Kong Exchanges Clearing Ltd (HKEx), which
operates Asia's largest bourse, is forming a joint venture with
mainland Chinese exchanges to develop index-linked and equity
derivatives products in a sign of growing cooperation in the
region.
The venture partners will have equal shares in the company,
each committing HK$100 million ($12.9 million) as initial
paid-up capital.
** German industrial gas producer Linde AG is the
leading bidder for Lincare Holdings Inc and could offer
at least $3.4 billion for the U.S. oxygen provider, the
Financial Times Alphaville blog reported late on Wednesday,
citing sources.
** Telekom Austria's planned acquisition of budget
mobile operator Yesss from Orange faces an extended
review by Austria's competition authorities, delaying Hutchison
3G's agreed $1.6 billion takeover of Orange Austria.
** French food group Danone agreed to pay 550
million euros ($685.2 million) to take control of Morocco's top
dairy firm Centrale Laitiere to broaden its presence
in North African markets amid weakening sales in southern
Europe.
** Oriental Financial Group said it would buy
Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's Puerto Rican
operations for $500 million in cash, continuing the
consolidation of the island's banks.
** HSBC said it had sold its stakes in two non-core
assets in India for $425 million as it continues to slim down
its business and build reserves to cope with tougher regulations
coming into force following the financial crisis.
The British bank said on Thursday it had sold 4.7 percent
stakes in Indian lenders Axis Bank and Yes Bank
for 18.8 billion rupees and 5.5 billion rupees
respectively.
** Norwegian publisher A-pressen has been given the green
light to acquire Edda Media from Mecom after agreeing to
the competition regulator's condition that it sell some of its
newspapers.
** State-owned Beijing Enterprises Group (BJEG) again raised
its stake in its takeover target China Gas Holdings Ltd
, further frustrating Sinopec's attempts to take
control of the piped-gas distributor.
That pits it against Sinopec and ENN Energy Ltd
, which in December made a $2.2 billion joint offer to
acquire China Gas. The Hong Kong-listed gas distributor rebuffed
their HK$3.50 per share offer.
** Cigna Corp said it agreed to buy some Medicare
Advantage plans in Texas and Arkansas from health insurer Humana
Inc.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
