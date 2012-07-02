(Adds Quest Software, EverBank, Consol Energy)
July 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Private equity-backed EverBank Financial Corp
said it would buy GE Capital's Business Property Lending Inc
division for $2.51 billion to boost its ability to lend to small
and mid-sized companies.
** Dell Inc will buy IT management company Quest
Software Inc for $2.4 billion to expand its software
business and decrease its dependence on the declining personal
computer market.
** German industrial gas firm Linde plans to raise
up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) from selling new shares
to help fund its purchase of Lincare Holdings, which
will put it ahead of Air Liquide in the medical gas
market.
** Micron Technology Inc will buy failed Japanese
chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc for about $750 million in
cash.
** Brazil's Cielo said on Monday it will buy U.S.
payment solutions provider Merchant e-Solutions for $670 million
to enable the South American country's largest card payment
processor to settle more online transactions.
** Technology distributor Ingram Micro Inc will buy
smaller rival BrightPoint Inc for about $650 million in
cash in its biggest deal ever, to expand in the higher-margin
mobile devices market as demand for personal computers
declines.
** Sony Corp said on Monday it would buy the
privately held California-based gaming firm Gaikai Inc for about
$380 million as the money-losing electronics maker seeks to
strengthen its online gaming services.
** Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc
said it sold its non-producing assets in Wyoming's Northern
Powder River Basin coal fields to Cloud Peak Energy for
$170 million in cash to fund its capital spending for the year.
** Best Buy Co Inc's former Chairman Richard Schulze
is not expected to present a buyout or other proposal to the
company's board anytime soon, a person familiar with the
situation said, putting a damper on market expectations that a
move might be imminent.
** Sunoco Inc and private equity firm Carlyle Group
LP reached a deal on Monday to save and expand the
largest U.S. East Coast refinery, capitalizing on the nation's
shale boom to reinvent the economics of refining in the region.
** Troubled French insurer Groupama, offloading assets to
bolster its balance sheet, said on Monday it was in talks to
sell a French shipping insurance portfolio to Swiss group
Helvetia Insurance.
** India-focused Essar Energy Plc said it agreed to
sell a 50 per cent stake in an offshore gas exploration block in
Vietnam to Italian oil major Eni SpA.
** British equity firm Patron Capital said it may offer to
buy out Goals Soccer Centres Plc, three months after
the football centre operator said it received a preliminary
approach from a Canadian pension fund.
** Credit Agricole is in talks to sell all or part
of struggling Emporiki Bank as it continues its drive to resolve
the Greek risk that has dogged it in recent months, a Greek
lender and a source familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
** Avid Technology Inc said it will sell some of
its audio and video editing products and plans to reduce its
workforce by 20 percent, to cut costs and focus on its core
markets.
** Italian group Gavio, battling with Salini for control of
Impregilo, said it would not launch a takeover bid for
the country's biggest builder and ruled out any sort of deal
with its rival shareholder.
(Compiled by Shubham Singhal and Juhi Arora in Bangalore)