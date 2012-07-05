(Adds Xstrata, Schneider Electric SA, RWE)

July 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Philippine property and leisure firm Belle Corp signed a memorandum of agreement with Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd to develop a $1 billion casino-hotel in Manila.

** British engineering group GKN Plc agreed to the 633 million pounds ($986 million) purchase of Volvo AB's aerospace division, expanding its presence in the fast-growing civil aircraft sector and helping send its shares sharply higher.

** Swiss buyout group Capvis has attracted a number of potential buyers in the sale of its German industrial safety tools producer Bartec, which is expected to fetch around 600 million euros ($750.60 million), banking sources said on Thursday.

** Walgreen Co said it plans to buy regional drugstores from Stephen L. LaFrance Holdings Inc for $438 million, giving the largest U.S. drugstore chain 144 stores in some smaller communities and a distribution center in Arkansas.

** Israel's IDB Development Corp sold 49.9 percent out of its 60.5 percent stake in Clal Industries and Investments (CII) to U.S.-based Access Industries for 1.27 billion shekels ($325 million).

** Chipmaker Ramtron International Corp rejected Cypress Semiconductor Corp's second takeover offer in a month, saying it was still inadequate. At $2.68 per share the offer is worth $95 million.

** Singapore bed linen maker Aussino Group has appointed a financial adviser to facilitate a proposed S$60 million ($47.38 million) reverse takeover by a Myanmar group linked to a businessman on a U.S. blacklist, according to three sources familiar with the firm.

** U.S. buyout fund Carlyle Group LP said it has acquired 49 percent and effective control of China's Mandarin Hotel Holdings Ltd for an undisclosed sum, seeking to tap into strong growth for the nation's mid-tier hotel sector.

** Shares in Volkswagen jumped after its agreement to buy the remaining half of sports car maker Porsche, which will end a protracted takeover struggle that sparked high-profile family feuds and investor lawsuits.

** French engineering company Schneider Electric SA is moving ahead with the sale of its U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, which had been postponed last year amid financing market turmoil, according to people familiar with the matter.

Schneider has received initial-round bids, mostly from private equity firms, for its Custom Sensors & Technologies unit, which could be worth about 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion), the sources said.

** Spanish banking group La Caixa said on Thursday it cut its indirect stake in motorway operator Abertis to 29.9 percent, preventing any potential obligation to launch a full takeover bid for the company.

(Compiled by Shubham Singhal, Ranjita Ganesan and Juhi Arora in Bangalore)