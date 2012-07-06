(Adds CVC, Altor, Christopher Corp)
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
** Private equity firm CVC wants to sell its Danish retailer
Matas while Nordic peer Altor is preparing to sell Swedish food
supply business Eurocater, a brace of Nordic deals that could be
worth a total 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion), people familiar
with the matter said.
** South Korea's Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said it
had signed a deal to buy a controlling stake in electronics
retailer Hi-mart Co Ltd for 1.25 trillion Korean won
($1.1 billion), bringing an end to a process that had been
disrupted by an embezzlement scandal involving Hi-mart's chief
executive.
** Buyout firm KKR plans to take over German cutlery
and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587
million euros ($727 million).
** Britain's second-biggest insurer Aviva has kicked
off plans to sell or close more than a quarter of its businesses
by selling part of its stake in Dutch rival Delta Lloyd
for 318 million pounds ($494 million).
** Associated British Foods said it had picked up
flour brand Elephant Atta from Premier Foods for 34
million pounds ($53 million) to boost its range of ethnic
products.
** Women's clothing retailer Christopher & Banks Corp
rejected a $64 million unsolicited takeover offer from
private equity firm Aria Partners, and put in place a takeover
defense.
(Compiled by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore)