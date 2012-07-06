(Adds CVC, Altor, Christopher Corp)

July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Private equity firm CVC wants to sell its Danish retailer Matas while Nordic peer Altor is preparing to sell Swedish food supply business Eurocater, a brace of Nordic deals that could be worth a total 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion), people familiar with the matter said.

** South Korea's Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said it had signed a deal to buy a controlling stake in electronics retailer Hi-mart Co Ltd for 1.25 trillion Korean won ($1.1 billion), bringing an end to a process that had been disrupted by an embezzlement scandal involving Hi-mart's chief executive.

** Buyout firm KKR plans to take over German cutlery and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587 million euros ($727 million).

** Britain's second-biggest insurer Aviva has kicked off plans to sell or close more than a quarter of its businesses by selling part of its stake in Dutch rival Delta Lloyd for 318 million pounds ($494 million).

** Associated British Foods said it had picked up flour brand Elephant Atta from Premier Foods for 34 million pounds ($53 million) to boost its range of ethnic products.

** Women's clothing retailer Christopher & Banks Corp rejected a $64 million unsolicited takeover offer from private equity firm Aria Partners, and put in place a takeover defense.

(Compiled by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore)