(Adds Microsoft, Golar LNG, Vestas)
July 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Health insurer WellPoint Inc will buy rival
Amerigroup Corp for $4.46 billion, nearly doubling its
Medicaid business in a major bet on the expansion of the U.S.
government's health plan for the poor.
** Campbell Soup Co plans to buy Bolthouse Farms for
$1.55 billion in cash, adding high-end juices, salad dressings
and baby carrots to its portfolio of soups, juices and cookies.
** Italian aerospace and defence electronics group,
Finmeccanica confirmed it was looking to sell assets
worth about 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) but declined to
comment on reports it was talking to groups including Siemens
and Hitachi.
** Indonesia's PT Lippo Karawaci may sell as much
as 49 percent of its unit Siloam Hospitals in a deal that would
value the firm at more than $1 billion, drawing a slew of
private equity firms to the sale as they bet on growth in
healthcare spending in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, sources
said.
** Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund and private equity fund
Unitas Capital have teamed up for a potential joint bid for
Singapore-based Infastech, one of the world's biggest makers of
industrial fasteners, in a deal worth over $750 million, said
two sources with knowledge of the matter.
** U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management is trying to stir
opposition to Austrian engineer Andritz's 600
million-euro ($738 million) takeover offer for German peer
Schuler, a letter obtained by Reuters showed.
** Thomson Reuters Corp plans to buy
electronic foreign exchange platform FX Alliance Inc for
about $625 million in cash, the news and information group said
on Monday, expanding the customer base of one of its key
businesses.
** LNG shipping company Golar LNG said it will sell
its interests in the Nusantara Regas Satu floating storage and
regasification unit (FSRU) to its subsidiary Golar LNG Partners
LP for $385 million.
** Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition Corp
, a blank check company, said it has agreed to buy three
payment companies for $179 million, making its foray into
providing transaction processing services to small businesses.
** Denmark has tightened its grip on the country's North Sea
oil income by taking a 20 percent stake in oil producer the
Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk
, Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell.
** French spirits group Remy Cointreau is in
exclusive talks to buy Scottish whisky maker Bruichladdich
Distillery as it looks to tap booming demand for premium whisky
from emerging markets in Asia.
** Private equity firms Clessidra Capital Partners and
Avista Capital Partners have reached an agreement to buy 50
percent of family-owned Italian pharmaceutical group
Rottapharm-Madaus, a source close to the deal said.
** Chief Executive Steve Ballmer said Microsoft Corp
would buy Perceptive Pixel, a developer of large
touchscreen displays whose customers include cable network CNN.
** Shares in Danish wind turbine maker Vestas
erased losses and rose sharply on Monday after a report by a
Chinese online news publication that China's Ming Yang Wind
Power Group Ltd was looking to buy Vestas.
(Compiled by Shubham Singhal and Juhi Arora in Bangalore)